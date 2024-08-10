Police grill BJP advocate Paul Kanagaraj in Armstrong case

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP vice-president and advocate RC Paul Kanagaraj appeared before the Chennai police on Friday in connection with the investigation into the murder of BSP state president K Armstrong.

After a marathon seven-hour interrogation at the city police special unit in Egmore, Kanagaraj told media persons that the questions from police covered different aspects of the probe. He was also asked if the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu’s elections could be a possible motive for the murder.

“I told them that Armstrong was my good friend. We have been to each other’s homes,” he said. Sources said Nagendran, who is the father of expelled Congress functionary and a suspect in Armstrong murder case Ashwathaman, had Kanagaraj represent him in another case.

Meanwhile, Chennai police arrested Nagendran on Friday at Vellore Central Prison where he is serving a life sentence for murder. They also arrested a Cuddalore-based school correspondent for allegedly making threat calls to Armstrong’s family, police said.