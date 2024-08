Sports Biz: Athletic Interest

SPORTS is a big business. Right from brand endorsements by athletes to the equipment they use to get that advantage at the biggest stage, money is involved. To make sense of how it works with big brands, especially during big marketing opportunities like the Olympics, check out the YouTube channel Athletic Interest. Their recent video talks about a controversy regarding the Nike Vaporfly shoe, which was so good that it prompted a rule change by World Athletics, the international governing body for the sport of athletics.

Rugby 7s: Sevens From Heaven

Fiji, a small island nation, did not participate in the Olympics till the 1956 Melbourne Games. The country could not bag any medals till the Rio 2016 Games. And the country’s first-ever medal was in Rugby 7s when they defeated Great Britain to win the Gold. The documentary short made on the Fijian men’s Rugby 7s team is called Sevens From Heaven, which depicts their journey from the 2015 World Rugby Sevens Series 2015-16 and then went on to win the Gold. This team went on to defend their gold in the Tokyo Olympics as well.

Football: Next Goal Wins

In 2001, American Samoa lost 31-0 to Australia, the worst loss in international football history. The players and support staff who were part of that squad were still haunted by the memories of that fixture. Next Goal Wins is a story of how Dutch-American Football coach Thomas Rongen took over the team ahead of the 2014 FIFA World Cup qualification round to help turn around the fate of this team. It is a reflection of what a love for the sport can achieve as American Samoa kept on playing Football despite continuously facing failures.

Cycling: A Sunday in Hell

During the Paris Olympics, Remco Evenepoel’s photo finish to the men’s road race gold medal grabbed the headlines all over the world. But France is famous for another road race, which is not the Tour de France, called the Paris–Roubaix race, also known as the Queen of the Classics. The hook about this event is that almost 53 km of the path of this race is covered in cobbles, which makes it even harder to conquer as these areas witness many slip-offs, and riders often get covered in mud. The 1977 documentary A Sunday in Hell talks about the 1976 edition of the race from the perspective of participants, organisers, and spectators.

