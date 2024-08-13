Honouring the quiz tradition

CHENNAI : Chennai is a city with a rich legacy, one that blends tradition with a thirst for knowledge. Nowhere is this more evident than in the city’s long-standing quizzing culture. For 27 years, from 1994 to 2020, the ‘Landmark Quiz was more than just an event — it was a celebration of curiosity, intellect, and community spirit.
On every Independence Day, participants of all ages would gather to test their knowledge, compete fiercely, and revel in the joy of learning. After a brief hiatus, the tradition returned with renewed vigor. Thanks to the efforts of quizmaster Dr Navin Jayakumar and Zifo, the iconic quiz has been revived as the Zifo Open Quiz. In partnership with the Quiz Federation of India (QFI), the event is poised to make waves once again on August 15, at the Music Academy.
A legacy of learning
Dr Navin, who has been part of the quiz since its inception, shares, “The technological evolution in terms of content sourcing has been remarkable. In the early days, we relied heavily on books, magazines, and newspapers. Now, the Internet and Google have transformed how we curate our questions, with access to audio and video adding new dimensions.” Yet, beyond the technological shifts, he emphasises, the human element that has kept the quiz alive.
“Thirty years is an entire generation. It’s extraordinary to see people who participated in the early 90s now bringing their children to take part. That kind of continuity is rare and speaks volumes about the dedication of the sponsors and the enthusiasm of the participants.”
Raj Prakash Govindarajan, CEO and co-founder of Zifo, sees the quiz as an integral part of the city’s identity. “Chennai is a city with a character and a personality rooted in knowledge, soulfulness, and impactful actions. We must nurture curiosity and critical thinking, starting at the school level.” The revival of the quiz is not just about bringing back a beloved tradition, it’s about sustaining a culture of inquiry and learning in a city that has always valued intellect.
“Chennai, of all the metropolitan cities in India, can boast of a strong quizzing tradition,” says Dr Navin. “When you do a quiz in Chennai compared to other metro cities, you see the largest participation. The audience here is deeply invested in gaining knowledge, reading, and engaging with information.”
Crafting the quiz
Curating questions for the Zifo Open Quiz is no small feat. Dr Navin approaches it with a blend of planning and creative flair. “I start by setting out a list of eight or nine topics — history, geography, science, language and literature, sports, arts, entertainment, culture, and lifestyle, along with a miscellaneous category. My goal is to ensure that the quiz is a combination of information and entertainment, adapting to generational changes while catering to a diverse audience.”
As for those gearing up to participate, Dr Navin offers, “There isn’t a syllabus for this quiz. It can cover anything under the sun. My advice is to be curious and to write down interesting facts you come across. Quizzing is like a sport, and like any sport, it requires practice. Neil O’Brien, a pioneer of Indian quizzing, always emphasised the three R’s — read, record, and recall.”
Event details
Date: August 15
Time: 1.15 pm
Venue: Music Academy, Chennai
To register, visit: zifoopenquiz.com
Contact: hello@ZifoOpenQuiz.com
Phone: 8754569948