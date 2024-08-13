Honouring the quiz tradition

CHENNAI : Chennai is a city with a rich legacy, one that blends tradition with a thirst for knowledge. Nowhere is this more evident than in the city’s long-standing quizzing culture. For 27 years, from 1994 to 2020, the ‘Landmark Quiz was more than just an event — it was a celebration of curiosity, intellect, and community spirit.

On every Independence Day, participants of all ages would gather to test their knowledge, compete fiercely, and revel in the joy of learning. After a brief hiatus, the tradition returned with renewed vigor. Thanks to the efforts of quizmaster Dr Navin Jayakumar and Zifo, the iconic quiz has been revived as the Zifo Open Quiz. In partnership with the Quiz Federation of India (QFI), the event is poised to make waves once again on August 15, at the Music Academy.

A legacy of learning

Dr Navin, who has been part of the quiz since its inception, shares, “The technological evolution in terms of content sourcing has been remarkable. In the early days, we relied heavily on books, magazines, and newspapers. Now, the Internet and Google have transformed how we curate our questions, with access to audio and video adding new dimensions.” Yet, beyond the technological shifts, he emphasises, the human element that has kept the quiz alive.

“Thirty years is an entire generation. It’s extraordinary to see people who participated in the early 90s now bringing their children to take part. That kind of continuity is rare and speaks volumes about the dedication of the sponsors and the enthusiasm of the participants.”