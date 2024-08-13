Seizure at airport leads sleuths to ‘dense jungle’ in Chennai's Kolathur

CHENNAI: In one of the biggest crackdowns on wildlife trafficking in the city, officials from airport customs and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) along with the Tamil Nadu Wildlife Warden seized as many as 22 animals belonging to seven exotic species that reached Chennai airport from Thailand. The seizure further led them to a two-storey house in Kolathur where several hundreds of other animals were stored.

It all began when Mohammed Meera Sardharali arrived in Chennai on Air Asia flight FD 153 at 11.10 pm on Saturday. Air Customs sleuths interrogated him and in his checked-in bag, they found 22 exotic animals, including one Siamang Gibbon (monkey native to Indonesia and Thailand), two Sunda flying lemur (a bat-like mammal native to Myanmar, Indonesia and Thailand), one red foot tortoise, five Indo-chene box turtles, nine four-eyed turtles, one keeled box turtle, two green pythons and one white-lipped python.

Except for the lemur, all the other species are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act and the CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora). Customs sleuths arrested Sardharali and a receiver named Mohammed Ithris from outside the airport. In most cases, this is where the customs probe concludes.