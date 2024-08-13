Tamil Nadu CM Stalin opens new fish market along Marina loop road, 332 stalls allocated

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday inaugurated a fish market on Marina Loop Road near Nochikuppam. The market, built at a cost of Rs 9.97 crore, comprises 366 stalls, of which 332 have been allocated to fish vendors, on the basis of an enumeration in 2019.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran told TNIE that there are requests to increase the number of stalls from 366 to 500 from vendors who claim to be left out. An enumeration will be conducted to assess the needs of any remaining vendors from the area. He added that corporation-owned land along the stretch could be utilised to construct a second complex if the need arises. Corporation officials also said that contracts are to be awarded for the operation and maintenance of the fish market.

The corporation took up the market’s construction following a court directive to remove encroachments by fish vendors along Marina Loop Road. The facility now includes a dedicated fish cleaning area and a parking lot that could accommodate more than 100 cars. It also has an effluent treatment plant, toilets, and drinking water facilities.

The corporation had been facing stiff opposition from the fisherfolk community ever since it initiated the construction of the new complex. Last year, a group of fishermen took to the streets with their boats noting that the structure was being constructed without consultations with residents of the fishing hamlets and was not in line with their needs.

K Bharathi, President of South Indian Fisheries Welfare Association told TNIE that a meeting will be held with people from the fishing villages in the area on Tuesday evening. “Officially, we have not been informed what the rents are going to be. We will also discuss maintenance and allocation,” Bharathi said.