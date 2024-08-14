Allow retiring teachers to stay till year-end, Chennai corpn urged

CHENNAI: A section of teachers in Chennai condemned the decision of the city corporation’s education department to refuse extension to government teachers who retire after the beginning of the academic year.

The Joint Action Committee of teachers associations said that teachers who retire after schools start in June usually get an extension till the end of the academic year. The extension is provided in cases where the schools don’t have surplus teachers. This helps the students have continuity in their education as well.

“The education department gave extension orders to a few teachers who were retiring. However, when they reported to duty after they received the extension, they were asked not to come. This move will only cause distress among teachers and students,” said a graduate teacher from a corporation school.

This apart, the department has issued administrative transfers to teachers without any proper reason. A teacher, who is going to retire in two years, has been transferred to a school that is around 30km away. While corporation schools are already struggling due to lack of teachers, these decisions will only affect the schools adversely, said a headmaster.

Citing these reasons, the teachers and headmasters of seven associations demanded the schools under Chennai corporation be brought under the school education department. They have also been wearing black badges to work for the past week.

However, officials from the corporation’s education department said extensions have been provided to seven teachers in the last few days after teachers raised concerns and they are also looking to resolve other issues as well.