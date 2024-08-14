Bites by the beach

CHENNAI : “Manga, thenga, pattani sundal” — the vendors’s voices shrieked. These loud voices mingled with the laughter of children and the hummings of the sea become a symphony that defines Marina. As the cool sea breeze carries with it the aroma of roasted corn and seafood, it’s difficult to resist the pull of the food culture that has evolved along this long stretch of sand.

Marina Beach, an important landmark of Chennai, has witnessed a remarkable transformation — what was once a gathering place for simple snacks has now become a melting pot of flavours, offering something for every palate.

Aroma of nostalgia

In the early days, Marina Beach’s food scene was simple and traditional. According to Krishnakumar TK,writer and historian, “By the 1950s and 60s, the beach began to see more variety with the introduction of local delicacies like sundal (spiced chickpeas) and bajji (fried vegetable fritters). These became iconic snacks of Marina, served by vendors who set up makeshift stalls along the shore. The emergence of these street foods marked the beginning of Marina Beach’s identity as a food hub.”

For historian V Sriram, the beach during the 70s was synonymous with sundal. He says, “Vendors would carry square tins filled with kai murukku and other hard savouries. It was a simple time, and the beach wasn’t really about food, it was about enjoying the sea breeze and escaping the pressures of life.” But even then, the beach was beginning to carve its identity as a culinary destination. “The food scene was dominated by a few vendors selling simple snacks like roasted peanuts, sliced cucumbers, and puffed rice. These were inexpensive and portable, fitting the beachgoers’ needs,” shares the heritage enthusiast Krishnakumar.

Breeze of change

As Chennai grew and modernised itself, the changes influenced the food culture of Marina Beach, too. The 1980s and 90s were the times that saw an influx of new vendors. “The beach began to change,” Krishnakumar continues. “The advent of mobile food carts and small eateries alongside traditional snacks introduced chaat, ice creams, and local desserts. This period also saw an increase in the number of tourists, which spurred the introduction of more diverse and accessible food options.” Now, there are diverse offerings like Burmese food, comments Sriram. “The variety you see today is a reflection of how the city itself has expanded and embraced new influences,” he adds.