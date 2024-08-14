Woman set ablaze by lover’s wife dies in Chennai, eight held

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old woman succumbed to burn injuries at a hospital on Tuesday, four days after she was doused in petrol by her lover’s wife and set ablaze. The incident took place on August 9 when the wife confronted the victim at her vegetable shop in the market. The deceased, Rajeshwari, and Suresh (40) had been in a relationship for the last 10 years.

Rajeshwari ran a vegetable stall at Pullarambakkam market in Tiruvallur, which was set up by Suresh, who runs a stall adjacent to it. Suresh’s wife Parvathy (36) got to know about his relationship a few years ago and warned them to stay away from each other, Tiruvallur Town police said.

“A few months ago, Parvathy confronted Rajeshwari and asked her not to come to the shop and stay away from her husband. Rajeshwari did not come to her stall for six months. However, Suresh brought her back to her stall and this enraged Parvathy,” police said.

On Friday, Parvathy came to Rajeshwari’s stall with a bottle of petrol and poured it on her. In the commotion, Rajeshwari’s saree came in contact with an oil lamp that was lit in her shop, and in no time the fire engulfed her. On Tuesday morning, Rajeshwari succumbed to her burns at Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. On Saturday, the police arrested Parvathy, and six accomplices for plotting with her to kill Rajeshwari. Suresh was also arrested.