Reminiscence of independence, reliving the memories of the past

CHENNAI : A six-foot-tall man, wearing a white khadi kurta, walked the streets of T Nagar carrying a three-year-old on his shoulders. This was during the time Mahatma Gandhi was in the city for a meeting with fellow freedom fighter. The said three-year-old is my grandfather who is 82 years now. “I do not remember much in detail but I know my father protected me and navigated me through the crowd that day to meet Gandhi. Similar was on the day of Independence when the people of my locality came to the street holding the flag high and chanting ‘Bharat ab azaad hain’,” my grandfather answered when I asked him about Indian Independence.

While he only has blurred memories of the days that led to our independence and the following weeks, citizens who remember that time, beam with pride and achievement. Irrespective of the presence during that period, the mutual feeling we Indians share is of joy and hope for a new light. As we celebrate the 78th Independence Day, CE reaches out to people who were present then to share their understanding of freedom and the events that occurred on August 15, 1947.

Prabhakaran M, ENT surgeon

I was nine years old and was in 4th standard when India attained Independence. I resided in Gudiyatham, near Vellore. The British believed that the Indians were under them. This mindset of obedience is seen in households, where the youngest should listen to elders and follow their orders without questioning. They put us down so that we never resort to revolution. But brave men and women fought for our freedom such as Tiruppur Kumaran — who with a flag, ran on the road, and then he was shot dead — and Bharathiar who said ‘Suthananthiram adaindhe theervom’ (Attaining freedom is the end).