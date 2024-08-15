Through the lens of childhood memories

CHENNAI : Childhood is a special time, and those memories that come back to us from the past, stay with us forever. They define us in our relationships with our family, and with our friends. They become a bank almost, of happiness, which lifts us when we are down, bring a smile to our faces, and allow us to remember things we have long forgotten, people we’ve lost touch with, and memories that we will carry forever.

When I started talking to people about how they used to play, as children, I was fascinated with how the approach of every single person was different. Through the lens of those childhood memories, I could literally see the change in both the social, cultural, and the very physical landscape of the city of Madras. Pradeep Chakravarthy, a historian and the author of the book The History of South India for Children, recollects how he used to play Parama Padam, a game that was often included with the Deepavali Malar. I remember from my own experience that it was a much-awaited event and in earlier times, many of these carried a copy of the game of Padma Padam as a centrefold.

Parama Padam is the traditional Indian snake and ladder where snakes represent vices and ladders represent virtues. The effort of each person in their own life to overcome those vices, acquire virtues, and reach Parama Padam is the metaphorical journey in the game. I also remember that older calendars sometimes carried this same game. Pradeep’s Parama Padam, he remembers was used so many times, that it was literally rubbed down to nothing and players could not even read what was written on it. He also recollects with some amusement, a little blue car, that was used as one of the game pieces. For some reason, it was considered very lucky, and the family would even fight over it.