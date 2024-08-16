Three property owners lauded for paying taxes on time

CHENNAI: The city corporation issued letters of appreciation to three property owners, one from each region, for ensuring that their property taxes were paid without any delay, on the occasion of Independence Day. One among them is 78-year-old Lalitha, who with her family packages loose spices for a daily wage.

Lalitha, a resident of George Town, lives with her son Ramprakash, daughter Jayarani and three grandchildren. In their 500 sq.ft house, they package loose spices for a daily wage of Rs 200 per person.

“My mother has been doing this work for the past many years. She does not like taking loans mainly because she doesn’t want to give anyone the chance to walk into our house and demand their money back. It is for the same reason that the property taxes are paid on time, she doesn’t want anyone to come asking,” said Ramprakash.

A Karthikeyan of Vadapalani and M Sambath of Pallikaranai were also issued letters of appreciation for paying taxes on time. The civic body also acknowledged three large property taxpayers for not delaying payments – RMZ Infinity Pvt Ltd, whose property tax amounted to Rs 3.7 crore, DLF Info Park with Rs 2.8 crore, and Ford Motors with Rs 1.9 crore.

Celebrating Independence Day, mayor R Priya hoisted the national flag at the Ripon Buildings. 131 corporation officials were commended on the occasion for carrying out their work diligently in the last year.