Can family history influence your menstrual health?

CHENNAI: Your family history can play a significant role in your menstrual health and the likelihood of developing hormonal disorders. If conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) or endometriosis are prevalent in your family, you may be more susceptible to experiencing similar issues. Menstrual problems, especially irregular periods, often run in families, increasing the likelihood of these conditions if they are common among your relatives.

“A family history of menstrual disorders or painful menstruation can be hereditary,” says Dr M Neharika Reddy, consultant obstetrician & gynaecologist, laparoscopy & hysteroscopy surgeon at Renova Hospitals. She explains that if a mother or sister has been diagnosed with PCOS or endometriosis, a person is more likely to develop these conditions and experience irregular periods. Additionally, a family history of dysmenorrhoea is linked to a higher likelihood of developing this condition.

Health experts also emphasise the role of genetics in hormonal imbalances. Dr M Rajini, senior gynaecologist at CARE Hospitals, notes, “The way hormones are produced and regulated depends on several genes. Changes in these genes can lead to imbalances.” Dr Rajini highlights the importance of knowing your family history to understand your own health risks.

Being aware of familial health conditions allows you to monitor and manage your health more effectively. Regular check-ups, a balanced diet, and a healthy lifestyle can help reduce some risks. For those with a family history of hormonal disorders, proactive screening tests and lifestyle adjustments can aid in early detection and management.