Histamine in your food is far from good

CHENNAI: Biryani. Chicken. Mutton. Cake. Chocolate. Deep-fried goodies — these are a few of popular favourite feasts. But did you know that these delectable somethings have the power to fuel allergic everythings? You may cough and sneeze, your body may start to itch, or IBS and acid reflux may hold your tummy captive. And then, your doctor tells you to take an ‘antihistamine’ to quell your allergies.

What are histamines?

Essentially, they are a troop of good guys present in your body to battle the invasive allergens. While these ‘good’ histamines look after for you, ‘bad’ histamines merrily enter your system through those very delightful somethings and more. When you have excess histamine, it becomes a classic case of ‘too many cooks spoil the allergen-fighting broth’, magnifying your allergies.

Enter histamine intolerance. Then you run to antihistamines, only to end up with less appetite, dizziness, mood swings and more. Bad histamines can also enter your body through less controllable elements such as air. So, local health experts recommend cutting out high-histamine foods for a start.