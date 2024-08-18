Formula 4 in Chennai will boost local economy

CHENNAI: Hosting Formula 4 racing in Chennai is expected to generate significant inward investments to help the local economy apart from offering a platform for Indian drivers to compete on an international stage, a release said.

“Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix, hosted in collaboration with the Government of Telangana and Ace Nxt Gen, delivered an economic impact of nearly $84 million to Hyderabad’s economy. Chennai, being a better-placed city in the field of motorsports, will have a bigger impact on the local economy,” the release said.

This will also give drivers an opportunity to attain a super licence which allows them to enter other championships conducted by FIA and Formula One World Championship. Hosting Formula 4 will strengthen Tamil Nadu’s reputation as a ‘premier destination for international motorsports events’, boost tourism and generate temporary employment opportunities, it said.