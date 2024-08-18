Southern railway data show three die on tracks every day in Chennai division

CHENNAI: At least three people die or sustain injuries every day on the railway tracks in the Chennai division of Southern Railway, official data say. Analysis shows that 70-75% of these deaths are avoidable as they happen owing to trespassing and falling from running trains.

The Chennai division’s death count stood at 984 in 2022; 1,077 in 2023; and 720 in the first seven months of 2024. Deaths due to trespassing on tracks and falling from trains stood at 807 in 2022; 766 in 2023; and 513 in 2024 (till July 31).

Data show that the busy Chennai-Arakkonam and Chennai-Chengalpattu sections each account for 40% of these deaths, while the remaining are recorded on the Chennai-Gummidipoondi section.

The Chennai division covers Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, parts of Vellore and some areas of Andhra Pradesh. A total of 300 mail and express trains and 170 passenger trains and 587 suburban services run every day, serving as a lifeline to 11 lakh people. Railway officials say many of the deaths happen at stations where commuters do not use foot overbridge. Studies by Southern Railway have shown that at least one-third of these deaths occurred at locations where FOBs are available, yet not used.

Officials say several youngsters jaywalk across tracks while listening to music or talking over phone. In some cases, officials say people living in habitations separated by railway tracks jaywalk and get hit by trains. Collapsing on tracks after consuming alcohol has been cited as another reason.