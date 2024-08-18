Southern railway data show three die on tracks every day in Chennai division
CHENNAI: At least three people die or sustain injuries every day on the railway tracks in the Chennai division of Southern Railway, official data say. Analysis shows that 70-75% of these deaths are avoidable as they happen owing to trespassing and falling from running trains.
The Chennai division’s death count stood at 984 in 2022; 1,077 in 2023; and 720 in the first seven months of 2024. Deaths due to trespassing on tracks and falling from trains stood at 807 in 2022; 766 in 2023; and 513 in 2024 (till July 31).
Data show that the busy Chennai-Arakkonam and Chennai-Chengalpattu sections each account for 40% of these deaths, while the remaining are recorded on the Chennai-Gummidipoondi section.
The Chennai division covers Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, parts of Vellore and some areas of Andhra Pradesh. A total of 300 mail and express trains and 170 passenger trains and 587 suburban services run every day, serving as a lifeline to 11 lakh people. Railway officials say many of the deaths happen at stations where commuters do not use foot overbridge. Studies by Southern Railway have shown that at least one-third of these deaths occurred at locations where FOBs are available, yet not used.
Officials say several youngsters jaywalk across tracks while listening to music or talking over phone. In some cases, officials say people living in habitations separated by railway tracks jaywalk and get hit by trains. Collapsing on tracks after consuming alcohol has been cited as another reason.
K Baskar, an activist, says commuters at stations like Tiruvallur and Veppampattu are often forced to jaywalk across the tracks as subways have heavy water stagnation or leaky roofs. “This must be addressed,” he says.
Another reason identified is unnecessary footboard travel on both express and suburban trains. There have been instances of people falling owing to open doors while getting up to use the washroom or washbasin in express trains. In suburban trains, several hundreds of people are forced to travel on footboard during rush hours. Officials say they have found youngsters, usually drunk, falling from footboard or getting hit by poles while ‘performing stunts’.
A design change in all express and suburban trains which can stop deaths caused by falling and footboard travel by fitting automatic doors will help, an official says.
Officials have initiated measures such as completely fencing railway tracks, erecting tie-bar (a permanent fence like structure) between tracks at stations to avoid jaywalking. But these come with challenges — tie-bars at some stations create practical problems for railway staff carrying out maintenance work.