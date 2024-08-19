Chennai cop gets memo, attempts suicide

CHENNAI: A head constable attached to the Royapettah All Women Police Station attempted to end her life after a memo was issued to her by a senior police officer for slacking on duty.

The constable, Lawvanya, was on court duty and assigned to follow up cases at the XVIII Metropolitan Magistrates Court in a notebook. However, during a regular meeting, a senior officer found that Lawvanya did not maintain the records.

He issued a memo on Monday regarding the same and demanded an explanation within five days. Upset over this, Lawvanya took the extreme step on Saturday evening. She was rushed to a hospital where she was treated and sent home.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

Records not maintained

Lawvanya, was on court duty and assigned to follow up cases at the XVIII Metropolitan Magistrates Court in a notebook. However, during a regular meeting, a senior officer found that Lawvanya did not maintain the records