Corpn gets ready to work with volunteers to ring-fence Chennai from monsoon mayhem

CHENNAI: After facing flak for failing to coordinate with volunteers during cyclone Michaung and the resultant floods last year, the city corporation has started working with the volunteer network in the city ahead of the monsoon.

Three days back, a meeting was held by the corporation, led by corporation commissioner J Kumaragurubaran, along with volunteers, to discuss preparations for the monsoon.

The meeting discussed gaps in responding to public issues during previous floods and solutions for them. It also included presenting the corporation’s flood mitigation plans and management system to allow volunteers know how the system operates.

The corporation has requested the volunteers to prepare a detailed report on issues such as water stagnation, delays in providing relief materials, and any other challenges experienced by the public during the cyclone. “In our last meeting with the volunteers, I received general feedback about the difficulties faced by senior citizens and people with disabilities, among others, during the previous floods.

I’ve requested more detailed and specific information to ensure these issues are addressed before any potential flooding this year. Consistent meetings will be conducted with the volunteers to handle the situation more efficiently,” said commissioner J Kumaragurubaran.