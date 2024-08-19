Corpn gets ready to work with volunteers to ring-fence Chennai from monsoon mayhem

CHENNAI: After facing flak for failing to coordinate with volunteers during cyclone Michaung and the resultant floods last year, the city corporation has started working with the volunteer network in the city ahead of the monsoon.
Three days back, a meeting was held by the corporation, led by corporation commissioner J Kumaragurubaran, along with volunteers, to discuss preparations for the monsoon.
The meeting discussed gaps in responding to public issues during previous floods and solutions for them. It also included presenting the corporation’s flood mitigation plans and management system to allow volunteers know how the system operates.
The corporation has requested the volunteers to prepare a detailed report on issues such as water stagnation, delays in providing relief materials, and any other challenges experienced by the public during the cyclone. “In our last meeting with the volunteers, I received general feedback about the difficulties faced by senior citizens and people with disabilities, among others, during the previous floods.
I’ve requested more detailed and specific information to ensure these issues are addressed before any potential flooding this year. Consistent meetings will be conducted with the volunteers to handle the situation more efficiently,” said commissioner J Kumaragurubaran.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior corporation official said, “We’re establishing a volunteer network which will act as a bridge between the municipal administration and water supply department and the corporation,” he said. The network is expected to include 10,000 - 15,000 volunteers, and engage with citizens to gather local knowledge and organise resources.
The corporation has prepared GIS-based maps and conducted street-wise and household-level surveys to assess water spread and stagnation using technology, and identifying areas where support and resources need to be mobilised. The volunteers will also help validate this data, address any gaps, and ensure a more coordinated response, he added.
“During the last flood, areas like North Chennai and Madipakkam were left unattended despite water stagnation, and there were times when volunteers had surplus food but didn’t know where to send it. This time, the corporation has proactively outlined their plan, including the locations of kitchens and medical camps in each locality, and has requested feedback on issues that were missed last time.
With the corporation and volunteers now coordinating ahead of time, we believe these challenges can be addressed, leading to more efficient relief efforts this year,” Sneha Rajeev, a 22-year-old volunteer, told TNIE.
Deepak Nathan, state president of the December 3 Movement, who participated in the meeting, emphasised that the government should collaborate with disability and health officers to map the locations of disabled individuals, and those with serious health conditions before any flooding occurs.