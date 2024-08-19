Volvo procuring fossil-free components from Chennai-based Rane Ltd, MEI

CHENNAI: In a bid to become Climate Neutral Company by 2040, Volvo Group has partnered with two key supply partners from Chennai - Rane (Madras) Limited and Madras Engineering Industries (MEI) Private Limited for providing Fossil Free Castings, which is manufactured using 100 per cent renewable energy across the supply chain and would cut down the carbon emissions by thousands of tonnes.

Addressing reporters on Monday, Mark Bamber, Head of Circularity and Re-manufacturing and Mokrane Brahmi, Head of Sealings and Suspensions, both from Volvo Group said that in collaboration with Rane, Volvo has developed fossil free tie rods and linkages, essential components that steer the wheel of Volvo trucks.

"The tie rods and linkages developed by Rane are estimated to lower carbon emissions by 600 tonnes annually for Volvo," said Brahmi.

Similarly, Madras Engineering Industries Private Limited (MEI) will be providing fossil-free ferrous castings, another critical component for vehicle construction. These castings are produced using 100 per cent renewable energy and 100% per cent metallic scrap without virgin materials like pig iron.

The process is landfill-free and devoid of toxic elements, resulting in recyclable products.

MEI’s fossil-free castings are expected to cut emissions by 12,400 tons of CO2 annually for Volvo, with the potential for broader industry impact if adopted by additional supply partners.

After Volvo launched its initiative to source fossil free components in 2022, Volvo supplier Brakes India was the first to deliver green casting for Volvo, which resulted in the reduction of over 100,000 tonnes of carbon emission, said Rajul Khajure, Lead Supplier Quality Engineer, Volvo Group Truck Purchasing.