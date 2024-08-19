When kindness gets rewarded

CHENNAI : ‘All over the world today in our work and in our play

All over the world today in what we do and what we say….

Kindness is the way….’

These lyrics from The Kindness Song resonate well with the Change a Life Trust; a trust that believes that kindness takes “people a long way and is one of the most important and appreciated traits of humankind.” Started by a group of passionate women to help stray animals, and recognise those who lend their love and care to support the voiceless, the trust bestows The Kindness Awards by awarding acts of kindness.

The award is instituted in memory of late A Vijaykumar Reddy, former managing director of Savera Hotel, who loved animals and believed that people should treat them with kindness. “I did not know what to do after his demise, how to remember him in meaningful ways. I knew I wanted to start a shelter and my friends stood by me. That is when the trust was formed and the awards were installed,” shared Nina Reddy, joint managing director of Savera Hotel.

From cooking in big vessels to starving and serving spoonsful of curd rice or bowls full of chicken, Chennaiites never fail to show compassion towards their furry friends. Be it rescuing stray animals from a three-foot well and adopting them or performing Animal Birth Control (ABC) procedures, no stone is left unturned by animal lovers in the city. To honour their noble work, Change a Life Trust recognised eight individuals and five animal shelters at an event on Thursday.