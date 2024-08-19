Youth collapses, dies at pub in Nungambakkam

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old college student collapsed and died at a pub in Nungambakkam on Saturday night. The deceased, Mohammad Suhail of Sivaganga district, was chatting with his friends when he swooned. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained as his friends have told the police he did not drink or eat at the pub.

According to the Teynampet police, he was a first-year MBA student at a private college in Ramapuram, and was staying at a hostel in the locality.

“Suhail, along with a group of friends, went to a pub in Nungambakkam. After spending some time, Suhail broke out in sweat. Before he could react, he swooned and collapsed,” police said.

Suhail’s friends and other people nearby alerted the club authorities and called for an ambulance. He was rushed to the Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital where he was declared dead. On information, the Teynampet police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem.

“His friends said he did not consume any food or alcohol in the club. We are not sure about the cause of his death. Only after we get the postmortem report, we can know what really happened. We have informed his parents who reached Chennai on Sunday,” police added.

