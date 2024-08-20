A noble chapter

Then, Nayagam moved to Chennai (then Madras), and worked with a cooperative bank for 12 years. “During that time, it was brought to his notice that children were not given admission in school because of caste and class differences,” he says. Immediately, he bought 1.5 acres of land on the present Venkata Narayana Road in T Nagar and built the school. His motive was to provide education for all. “CD Nayagam strongly believed that no child should be denied education because of their religion, caste or economic status, especially the downtrodden,” points out Shanmugam.

Nayagam charged no donation for admission or tuition fees. Education was given both in English and Tamil mediums to 2,000 individuals. “Students from nearby areas like Thomas Nagar studied here. Children came from as far as Kannagi Nagar because there is a direct bus route,” he adds.

Change in trend

As calendars changed, the number of students dwindled. Today, there are 250-odd students on the campus. “One of the reasons for the decline could be the shift in the mindset of the people. They are shy to introduce their kids to study in a free school,” says Rajeshwari Umapathy, headmistress of the school. She mentions that the school has started serving breakfast to the students since February this year and hopes that through this, many families enroll their kids. This initiative is not backed by the government. “The staff here prepare seasonal pickles so the kids do not resort to fried chips to consume along with the food. Discipline and health among the students are important for us,” she shares.

Besides teaching students in the state board curriculum, the school now offers vocational training as well. They teach weaving to the students from classes 6 to 9. “We may not be able to continue this after two more years as the weaving teacher is retiring and the government says that the post cannot be filled,” rues Shanmugam. They have also set up an innovative lab with the help of the Inner Wheel Club of Madras. “We want the kids to feel what it is like to operate a computer. To give them exposure and knowledge, computer classes are held for different classes on different days,” explains Rajeshwari. Additionally, the kids attend spoken English classes on Zoom once a week.

When Madras was transforming into Chennai, the school too underwent a transformation. CE reached out to the students who were a part of the school then.

From the alumni

For various reasons, Dr Parthasarathy R had to change schools when he was in class 6, and he joined CD Nayagam Theagaraya Nagar Higher Secondary School. He expresses, “I feel lucky and proud to have studied at this school. The culture here, the teacher’s dedication, the comradeship of the peer group, genuine care not driven by caste or religion, all shaped me into the person I am today.”

A student of the 1970 batch, A Rajasekar says, “MR Radha performed theatre acts such as Ratha Kaneer and the proceeds were given to the school. People were forthcoming in donating money for the progress of the school.” He points out that the alumni formed an association to facilitate student needs such as uniforms, chairs, and tables for the school, and gifts for the staff on Teacher’s Day. They also regularly conduct elocution and essay writing competitions and distribute prizes.