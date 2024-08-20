A noble chapter

CHENNAI : Anna, account la vechikonga (Brother, add it to my account)” while visiting a petty shop close by for lunch, “Adi da…Score! (Beat it… Score!)” while playing sports, and “Kadhai solli padikalama? (Can we learn through storytelling)” while starting a new chapter. These phrases were often heard through the walls and classrooms of CD Nayagam Theagaraya Nagar Higher Secondary School in Venkata Narayana Road. The second school of this locality was built on July 24, 1933. In its 91st year, this government-run school that does not charge a penny from its students stands as a beacon of education without discrimination.
Reminiscing the good ol’ days, Elango A, an alumnus of the school, and the operation head at Sai Environment Survey Solution, shares, “At the school, there was no discrimination against anyone, howsoever. Each student was equally respected and guided, irrespective of religion or caste.” A student of the batch of 1981, Elango speaks of the balance between sports and curriculum. Students participated in state-level competitions and won basketball, cricket, football and kho-kho medals. “I looked forward to my classes because each concept of every subject was taught in a story format. When I forgot an answer, my teacher would prompt the story, and I would immediately recollect the answer,” he says, adding that this quality has helped him in his life and is a practice that he follows to date to remember important occurrences.
The origins
Employing such unique methods for the children to get their base strong and train them with life skills, Chettikulam Deivanayagam Nayagam, founder of the school, dedicated his life to child welfare. He started a school exclusively for girls in 1904 in Kulasekharapatnam, Thoothukudi district. “The philosophy behind this was that educating a girl child is equivalent to educating a family,” shares TN Shanmugam, secretary of the school.
The response from the parents was poor. They complained of incomplete household chores when their wards were sent to school. “With growing concerns from parents, CD Nayagam started a mid-day meal scheme for the school children, urging the parents to send their kids to school,” he says, adding that this scheme was later “manifested throughout TN.”
Then, Nayagam moved to Chennai (then Madras), and worked with a cooperative bank for 12 years. “During that time, it was brought to his notice that children were not given admission in school because of caste and class differences,” he says. Immediately, he bought 1.5 acres of land on the present Venkata Narayana Road in T Nagar and built the school. His motive was to provide education for all. “CD Nayagam strongly believed that no child should be denied education because of their religion, caste or economic status, especially the downtrodden,” points out Shanmugam.
Nayagam charged no donation for admission or tuition fees. Education was given both in English and Tamil mediums to 2,000 individuals. “Students from nearby areas like Thomas Nagar studied here. Children came from as far as Kannagi Nagar because there is a direct bus route,” he adds.
Change in trend
As calendars changed, the number of students dwindled. Today, there are 250-odd students on the campus. “One of the reasons for the decline could be the shift in the mindset of the people. They are shy to introduce their kids to study in a free school,” says Rajeshwari Umapathy, headmistress of the school. She mentions that the school has started serving breakfast to the students since February this year and hopes that through this, many families enroll their kids. This initiative is not backed by the government. “The staff here prepare seasonal pickles so the kids do not resort to fried chips to consume along with the food. Discipline and health among the students are important for us,” she shares.
Besides teaching students in the state board curriculum, the school now offers vocational training as well. They teach weaving to the students from classes 6 to 9. “We may not be able to continue this after two more years as the weaving teacher is retiring and the government says that the post cannot be filled,” rues Shanmugam. They have also set up an innovative lab with the help of the Inner Wheel Club of Madras. “We want the kids to feel what it is like to operate a computer. To give them exposure and knowledge, computer classes are held for different classes on different days,” explains Rajeshwari. Additionally, the kids attend spoken English classes on Zoom once a week.
When Madras was transforming into Chennai, the school too underwent a transformation. CE reached out to the students who were a part of the school then.
From the alumni
For various reasons, Dr Parthasarathy R had to change schools when he was in class 6, and he joined CD Nayagam Theagaraya Nagar Higher Secondary School. He expresses, “I feel lucky and proud to have studied at this school. The culture here, the teacher’s dedication, the comradeship of the peer group, genuine care not driven by caste or religion, all shaped me into the person I am today.”
A student of the 1970 batch, A Rajasekar says, “MR Radha performed theatre acts such as Ratha Kaneer and the proceeds were given to the school. People were forthcoming in donating money for the progress of the school.” He points out that the alumni formed an association to facilitate student needs such as uniforms, chairs, and tables for the school, and gifts for the staff on Teacher’s Day. They also regularly conduct elocution and essay writing competitions and distribute prizes.
While the students contribute in their own way, the staff members distribute pamphlets, conduct campaigns and visit homes in the neighbourhood to increase the student numbers. “Our school is one that also enrols students who have failed SSLC but passed an attempted exam. The admission goes on till July when the re-exams are held, and even after that. We trust in the kid,” shares Rajeshwari.
To take Nayagam’s legacy forward, on August 15, Shanmugam started a 133-km walk starting from and ending at the school four days later on August 18. While the primary motive of the walk was to raise awareness of the school’s existence, the other purpose included installing a Thiruvalluvar statue weighing 1.5 tonnes on the campus. The walkathon was also joined by the school’s alumni who wore white t-shirts with the school’s name and logo printed. “We intend to raise funds for the everyday functioning of the school through this initiative,” he shares.
Ending the journey at school, the alumni could hear those voices, once heard through the walls and classrooms of the premises.