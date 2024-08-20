Appreciating a labouring body in action

CHENNAI : Usain Bolt had once commented, “As an athlete over the years, I have watched world records go and go. When you start breaking records, you are breaking it by 10/100th of a second.” Through that lens, the recently held Paris Olympics the 100m athletic event is considered simply iconic as Noah Lyles won the Olympic gold by a margin of just five thousandth of a second.

But… Why are we discussing sports in an art column?

Well, sports have the highest viewership for showcasing the physicality of the body. Anything that has a viewership with an entertainment or intellectual value is considered to have an aesthetic quotient. Art or sports, there are only three variables — the effects of time on body in space. Both disciplines converge in the treatment of the body as an instrument of potential, and diverge in their purpose.

The story of a sportsman is ‘a part of a whole’; where, ‘the part’ is the experience as a sportsman and ‘the whole’ is the experience of life itself. In contrast, in the story of an artist there are no ‘whole’ or ‘parts’. The goal of art being to realise truth, the journey is of ‘a search’. Having said that, whenever the athletes celebrate, their body in those moments use the language of dance to express themselves. Their gesture of throwing their arms in the air is so honest that it spontaneously stirs up emotions and moves any onlooker. In this way, the dancing community closely shares some principles of the body with the sporting community.

I invited some established Bharatanatyam artists to share their thoughts on the body’s expression in Indian classical dances. Apoorva Jayaraman explains, “In Indian classical dances, we use the body to transcend the physical. So, through the physical arrangement of the fingers in the shape of a flower, we capture the essence of the flower using the body. To put it differently, the task is to make the audience see a flower: not ‘in’, but ‘through’ a dancer’s fingers.

This approach to form makes it possible to create a belief for an audience of a male character through a female dancing body, and vice versa. Hence, the training of the body focuses essentially on whether a dancer can communicate ably through the body instead of the physicality of the body having to be of a certain height, weight or shape like it is for classical ballet.”