Couple killed as bus rams bike near Kelambakkam in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 53-year-old conservancy supervisor attached to the Mamallapuram Municipality and his wife, a school teacher, died when a private company bus rammed their two-wheeler near Kelambakkam in the wee hours of Monday.

Pallikaranai Traffic Investigation Wing police said Dhamodharan and his wife D Jayadurga (47) were heading to Mamallapuram from Madampakkam around 5 am when the bus rammed their vehicle from behind near Pudupakkam on the Vandalur-Kelambakkam road.

The driver sped away without stopping and passersby came to help the duo. However, they succumbed to their injuries on the spot. After analysing CCTV footage from the area, the police identified the bus and later arrested Kodeeswaran of Thiruvannamalai, who was allegedly driving the bus when the accident occurred.