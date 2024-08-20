Rare image of Rama with four hands in this temple

CHENNAI : Ponpadirkoodam, a tiny village near Chengalpattu, has a small temple for Chaturbhuja Ramaswami. This east-facing temple enshrines the stone images of Rama, Lakshmana, Sita, and Hanuman in the main sanctum called Pushpaka Vimanam. Rama here is particularly unique as He has chaturbhuja (four hands). In the upper left hand is the sankha (conch) and in the upper right hand is the chakra (discus). The lower right hand is in abhaya hasta, assuring protection to devotees, and the lower left hand is in varada hasta or boon-giving pose. Rama sits in ardha-padmasana with the left leg resting on the seat and right leg placed in front.

In most temples Rama images have two hands, holding the bow and arrow, since in this avatara, Vishnu incarnated as a human being. Chaturbhuja Rama images are very rare. The most famous four-armed Rama is enshrined in the Bhadrachalam temple, on the banks of River Godavari, in Telangana. In the Ponpadirkoodam temple, Sita, holding a lotus in the left hand and right hand resting on the lap is seated on the same pedestal as Rama, indicative of the Pattabhiseka (coronation) ceremony. Lakshmana, a bow resting on His hand and a quiver on His shoulder, stands to Rama’s left in anjali hasta. Another unique feature of this temple is that Hanuman is not next to the deities as seen in most shrines, but stands facing the images, next to the sanctum’s doorway in a respectful attitude.

The utsava-murti (processional image) of four-armed Rama, holding the sankha and chakra in the upper hands and bow and arrow in the lower hands, in a standing posture, is also unique. Even the minute details of this exquisite image such as the sharp fingernails are clearly visible. The utsava-murti of Sita stands to Rama’s right, with Anjaneya near Her, while to Rama’s left is Lakshmana. There are also metal images of Navaneeta Krishna and Sudarsana (Chakrattazhvar). In the antarala (passage in front of the main sanctum) is a stone image of Lakshmi Narayana, believed to be the original deity of this temple before Rama was consecrated here. It is said that a sage named Devaraja Muni was directed by Rama in his dream to bring His image which was elsewhere and to install it here. Nammazhvar, Thirumangai Azhvar and the Srivaishnava preceptors, Ramanujacharya and Vedanta Desika are also worshipped in this temple.