Women ‘resettle’ for less as firms refuse jobs in Tamil Nadu: Report

CHENNAI: Even with various skill development courses offered to women in resettled families by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, women aged over 30 are refused employment in companies or factories in the area of resettlement. This was revealed in Advocate Commissioner K Elango’s final report on resettlement sites in city.

As per the report, women in the resettlement sites of Perumbakkam, Navalur and Gudapakkam underwent this ordeal. Calling it a ‘major social issue’, the advocate commissioner urged the state government and the HC to intervene and issue suitable advisories to the companies. “I am unable to understand on what basis those companies come to the conclusion that women aged above 30 are not productive and they are weak,” the report stated.

The advocate commissioner was appointed by the Madras High Court to file a revised report on resettlement sites in the city. Accordingly, he visited the sites in Navalur, Perumbakkam and All India Radio Nagar. In the concluding part of the report, the advocate commissioner called for the model of resettlement to be ‘reconsidered’.

Elango said the staff at Serpananchery panchayat burial ground in Navalur were charging the resettled residents Rs 30,000 for each cremation even after the TNUHDB officials intervened. In the middle school, desks are only provided for middle-school students, while those in primary classes have to use the floor. There are three balwadis in the area and all of them are run by helpers and have no teachers, the report said.