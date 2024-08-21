1,600 kg of stale goat meat seized on Bikaner-Madurai train

CHENNAI: Food safety department officials seized as many as 1,600 kg of stale meat at the Egmore Railway Station on Tuesday. The raid was taken up after receiving information that stale meat was regularly imported from Jaipur in Rajasthan to Chennai and supplied to various restaurants.

Dr P Satheeshkumar, Designated Food Safety Officer, Chennai, said that the meat was brought in Anuvrat Express Train (No. 22632). “We commenced the search when the Bikaner-Madurai train reached Egmore. Meat boxes that came as parcels were seized,” he added.

Another officer said that the goat meat was packed in unhygienic conditions. No person came with the parcels. At Egmore station, a woman came to receive the parcels and the officials are investigating with her.

Satheeshkumar said many eateries used to purchase the stale meat that arrived in Chennai this way, as it comes for a cheaper price. The parcels also came with a fake address. Further investigation is underway and samples have been sent to the laboratory for testing.