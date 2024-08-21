Celebrating Madras in bites and frames

CHENNAI: Radisson Blu Hotel and Suites GRT Chennai celebrates Madras Day by unveiling ‘Old Madras Memories – Business Class’ rooms, offering a unique blend of historical charm and modern luxury. The celebration will be complemented by special events and a unique culinary experience at our Blu Boulangerie Café.

Vikram Cotah, CEO of GRT Hotels and Resorts, expresses his enthusiasm for the occasion, and says, “We are thrilled to celebrate Madras Day with the launch of our Old Madras Memories Business Class rooms. These rooms beautifully reflect Chennai’s rich heritage, and we are eager to celebrate this special day with a range of events that delve into the city’s historical and cultural richness.”

These rooms feature a curated collection of 30 rare photographs captured on glass plates by British photographers in the late 20th century, showcasing the city’s historical beauty. Guests will also benefit from advanced in-room technology, ensuring a seamless and luxurious experience. Blu Boulangerie Café will be serving a special Madras Tiffin fixed menu.

To further enrich the celebration, historian Sriram will provide a fascinating exploration of Chennai’s history, while Mohan V Raman will offer an engaging talk on the renowned lyricist Kannadasan on August 24, at 6.30 pm. Inspired by traditional South Indian flavours, this menu offers a delightful selection of classic tiffin dishes, providing guests with a nostalgic taste of Chennai’s culinary heritage.

For details and reservations, or to sample our Madras Tiffin menu, call: 08062210101

Venue: Radisson GRT, 531, Grand Southern Trunk Road, Chennai: 600016