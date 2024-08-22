Chennai woman strangles husband to death with mangalsutra after heated argument

A 35-year-old woman in Chennai, identified as Nagammal, allegedly strangled her 28-year-old husband, Manivannan, to death with her mangalsutra following a heated argument on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at their residence on Asaduddin Khan Street, Triplicane.

Nagammal, who works as a contractual conservancy worker with the Greater Chennai Corporation, had been previously married twice.

According to the police, the couple argued after Manivannan returned home intoxicated and began harassing her. In a fit of rage, Nagammal used her mangalsutra to strangle him. After realizing that Manivannan had lost consciousness, she panicked and called her sister, Abirami. Abirami and her husband, Nandakumar, helped rush Manivannan to Omandurar Government Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The hospital staff noticed strangulation marks on his neck and informed the Triplicane police.

Nagammal, along with her sister and brother-in-law, was detained by the police. During questioning, Nagammal admitted to the murder, citing frequent harassment as the motive. The Triplicane police have arrested her on charges of murder.