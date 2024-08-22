Echoes from a metropolis

CHENNAI: Allergy-like clouds, sticky sweat trickling down your neck, salty fish fry on the tongue, how does one describe this city? Madras greets any visitor the second they step off the train, the tracks emanating heat, punctuated by announcements. While incessant honking of vehicles suffocates the roads, shrill voices of auto drivers ask “Enga pono?” As one navigates the city, one might feel a gust of sea breeze, and intermittently the cold breath from the canopies of trees. Yet, there is no escape from the humid air that follows, a reminder of the proximity to the frothing sea and waves whispering tales of its creatures.

Once an abode for passionate aspiring actors in search of stardom, Madras has branched out becoming a home for people from all walks of life. From couples under umbrellas on the sands of Marina to children giggling as they invent a new game on the streets, the city has a corner for all. As it turns 385, memories peep out from the by-lanes, the crevices of buildings have seen a change over the years, and the beach has become a canvas on the minds of the city dwellers.

The city’s heat must have greeted the first Dutch who stepped foot into Pulicat, the land of mangroves, in the early 1600s. It is certain that in 1639, Andrew Cogan and Francis Day from The East India Company felt this sun as they purchased a strip of sandy land where now, Fort St George stands, to set up a factory.

“The East India Company was looking for factories on the side and they happened to find this strip of land adjacent to Cooum. It is believed on this day, August 22, Andrew Cogen got the deed for commencing the business here,” explains Kombai S Anwar, writer and documentary filmmaker. But the deal was brokered by Beri Thimappa, and this land evolved to Madras.

The earliest settlements had proximity to water. From the Harappans to the weaving communities in Chintadripet, this factor continued to be an important consideration for colonisers. “Cogan chose Madras because of Cooum, which was emptying into the sea at that point. You needed a river for mobility. It started with that piece, Fort St George and the Madras High Court, around that time in 1639. Slowly it grew; Madras came under the Golconda Sultanate in 1644 and later, when the Mughals took over, they acquired a few other villages, around four villages in Nungambakkam.”