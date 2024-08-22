My Madras, Pride

Dr Pradeep Chakravarthy, historian and author

I was born in 1975, not in Madras but I spent all my childhood in Madras and have lived here ever since. The part of Madras I cherished most was my street on Gopalakrishna Road. Back then, it was lined with about 25 houses, each with gardens and numerous trees, unlike today’s traffic-heavy apartment blocks. I vividly remember a large mango tree on our street, where an old couple would set up a swing for us using a thick rope and a coconut frond. Another neighbour had jackfruit trees, and we enjoyed the seasonal fruit. One of my earliest memories is of visiting Marina Beach with my grandmother, who took us to see a whale that had washed ashore. This experience and the quiet, tree-filled streets of 1980s Madras left a powerful impression on me. While I appreciate modern conveniences and diverse cuisines today, I mourn the loss of green spaces and elegant old houses. I urge people to preserve the city’s heritage, including its trees and historical buildings, and to keep the city clean and well-documented.

Dr Archna Prasad, principal, M.O.P. Vaishnav College for Women (Autonomous)

They say a rising tide floats all boats. As the principal of an institution of higher education in Chennai, I am truly a beneficiary of this rising tide. To me, the pride of Madras is the rising quality of post-secondary education in the city. This is amply evidenced by the fact that this is the city with the greatest number of higher education institutions in the top 100 in the latest NIRF rankings. And, topping the entire list is a venerable Madras institution. This is thanks to successive governments that have made school and college education a priority, and a populace that values learning. This alongside a number of renowned seats of cultural learning has made Madras a sought after destination for higher education. A new generation of students, with their modern ways of thinking and learning, also find the city’s institutions conducive to their aspirations. Rooted in antiquity and yet, its eyes fixed on the future, Chennai is an education hub for all times.

Nina Reddy, managing director, Savera Industries

Madras Day means different things to different people, for us it is a celebration of a city that we call home! Madras (or Chennai as it is now called) is a city of great prominence and history of more than 385 years and we have been fortunate to be a part of that colourful tapestry. For 56 years, this wonderful city has provided us with the opportunity to serve her and be a part of its progress and evolution. As we wish our beloved city a Happy Madras Day, we eagerly await the next chapter in this city’s continued growth and commit to always being a part of its fabric!