My Madras, Pride

Dr Pradeep Chakravarthy, historian and author
I was born in 1975, not in Madras but I spent all my childhood in Madras and have lived here ever since. The part of Madras I cherished most was my street on Gopalakrishna Road. Back then, it was lined with about 25 houses, each with gardens and numerous trees, unlike today’s traffic-heavy apartment blocks. I vividly remember a large mango tree on our street, where an old couple would set up a swing for us using a thick rope and a coconut frond. Another neighbour had jackfruit trees, and we enjoyed the seasonal fruit. One of my earliest memories is of visiting Marina Beach with my grandmother, who took us to see a whale that had washed ashore. This experience and the quiet, tree-filled streets of 1980s Madras left a powerful impression on me. While I appreciate modern conveniences and diverse cuisines today, I mourn the loss of green spaces and elegant old houses. I urge people to preserve the city’s heritage, including its trees and historical buildings, and to keep the city clean and well-documented.
Dr Archna Prasad, principal, M.O.P. Vaishnav College for Women (Autonomous)
They say a rising tide floats all boats. As the principal of an institution of higher education in Chennai, I am truly a beneficiary of this rising tide. To me, the pride of Madras is the rising quality of post-secondary education in the city. This is amply evidenced by the fact that this is the city with the greatest number of higher education institutions in the top 100 in the latest NIRF rankings. And, topping the entire list is a venerable Madras institution. This is thanks to successive governments that have made school and college education a priority, and a populace that values learning. This alongside a number of renowned seats of cultural learning has made Madras a sought after destination for higher education. A new generation of students, with their modern ways of thinking and learning, also find the city’s institutions conducive to their aspirations. Rooted in antiquity and yet, its eyes fixed on the future, Chennai is an education hub for all times.
Nina Reddy, managing director, Savera Industries
Madras Day means different things to different people, for us it is a celebration of a city that we call home! Madras (or Chennai as it is now called) is a city of great prominence and history of more than 385 years and we have been fortunate to be a part of that colourful tapestry. For 56 years, this wonderful city has provided us with the opportunity to serve her and be a part of its progress and evolution. As we wish our beloved city a Happy Madras Day, we eagerly await the next chapter in this city’s continued growth and commit to always being a part of its fabric!
VGP Ravidas, managing director, VGP Group
Reminiscing about the good old days, especially my school and college days in the 70s and 80s, brings nostalgic memories. It was a glorious time. Madras was not as populated and roads were less congested. I’m reminded of how I used to cycle to school along with my friends. The pace of life was much slower. I must mention about the small samosas that were famous, which we used to have at Buharis. Also, for those who lived in Madras, the Marina beach was not just a stretch of sand, it was a place of memories, where one could reconnect with nature. Tradition was respected, and it remained deeply rooted in its cultural heritage. Families were all close knit and we were raised by our parents in a disciplined manner. Growing up here taught us to appreciate the simple joys of life, find beauty in everyday moments, and cherish relationships. For those of us who lived through this era, Madras was a way of life, a place where memories were made.
OM Gokul, managing director in-charge, REPCO Bank
As a person born and raised in Madras, the city is truly an emotion. Walking through the lanes of memories, Madras is associated with my happiness and successes. Bicycle trips through the streets of Mambalam, (moments at)Ramakrishna School is a nostalgic memory that I relish forever. Countless matches played in Somasundaram Ground is unforgettable. Be it the Diwali breakfast in Woodlands or the beach visit in summer, Madras has been an integral part of our family time. The city has grown by leaps and bounds in terms of infrastructure, education etc., with more people making this their home. Happy to be a Madrasi. Wishing everyone a happy 385th Madras Day.
Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and executive director, Kauvery Group of Hospitals.
On this Madras Day, we celebrate not just the rich history and culture of our beautiful city, but also the resilient spirit of its people. Chennai has been an example of progress and tradition, where modernity blends with heritage.
At Kauvery Hospital, we are proud to be part of this thriving community and we promise to provide world-class healthcare while upholding the values that make Chennai unique. As we move forward, let us continue to nurture the health and well-being of our city, for a brighter, healthier future for everyone.
Dr Prashanth Krishna, Gopalaswamy, director, Prashanth Group of Hospitals
Chennai to me always means home. I was born and brought up in this city. I have roamed around all the grounds in the city playing football and cricket, and eaten in most of the roadside joints in Chennai. Safe to say, I’ll always consider Chennai my safe haven.
Dr Vijay Viswanathan, MV Diabetes Hospital
I was born in Chennai and graduated as a doctor from the Stanley Medical College. I am proud to say that my paternal grandmother, my father Prof M Viswanathan, and myself studied in this medical college. For me, Madras has always been the best city in the country. People from all walks of life and religions living peacefully together is its best feature. Madras has grown and has all the features of a modern city. The passing away of so many doyens across fields has not impacted the development of this city. It has grown to be a healthcare capital of this country. The Association of Physicians of India (API) was born in Madras. As far as my speciality, diabetes, is concerned, Chennai is the leading city in providing the best diabetes care in India.
Garima Mehra, director - Sales & Marketing, Feathers Hotel
For more than a decade, I’ve had the privilege of being part of Chennai’s vibrant hospitality industry, witnessing the warmth and resilience of its people. It is one of those few cities where tradition meets modernity, where one can raise their children surrounded by the rich culture and values. To me, Chennai is a journey that continues to shape my life.
MC Kavitha, TN State Advisory Council member, Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WICCI )
Madras brings memories of warm breeze from the Marina beach, the sound of waves crashing onto the shores, the tranquil peace in the Connemera Library as we go through a wealth of revered books, and the fun-filled laughter and being enthralled by the beasts and their sounds as we observe their antics at the Guindy National Park and Vandalur Zoo. The most exciting feeling is to be at the Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary when we observed the colourful and unique birds which flew from various countries and settled in our Madras. The awe we felt watching them is incomparable.
Dr Bhairavi Senthil, chief dermatologist & founder, Skin Health Foundation
Madras is my entire childhood, and now my adulthood. I always say that I was born here, I live here, and I will die here. I was always proud of the fact my dad decided to settle in Madras though he is from Madurai. I feel Madras is an emotion...there is tradition and modernity in one city. The road from RA Puram to MRC Nagar is something that I am reminded of. My dad was a very busy doctor and I used to have my special time with him in the mornings when he used to drop me at my school Chettinad Vidyashram (later I shifted to Rosary Matriculation). Every time I used to see the Santhome church, the architectural beauty amazed me. Besant Nagar beach or Marina beach also bring back so many teenage memories when I used to hang out with my friends. I’m proud to be a Madrasi, I love my city!
Narayanan S, founder & CEO, Aura BPO Services Pvt Ltd
My journey with Chennai began when I was very young, and it has shaped much of who I am today. Growing up in the heart of the city, in the bustling neighbourhood of Thyagaraya Nagar is an experience that always brings a wave of nostalgia. T Nagar was more than just a place; it was a vibrant community where every street had a story to tell. The roads where I played felt like endless playgrounds, each corner holding a memory of carefree days. Ramakrishna Ground and Somasundaram Ground were the fields of dreams, where I spent countless hours playing and making friends. The Ramanathan Street Pillayar temple stood as a peaceful sanctuary amid the hustle, a place where I sought blessings before exams. The very many book shops near the T Nagar bus stand, especially for 10th and 12th standards, where we gathered our study materials from during those intense exam preparations. Ranganathan Street, with its endless shops and vibrant energy, was where we went for everything — from clothes to sweets, it was a one-stop shopping destination. Then there was the Mupatthaman Temple, which my family and I visited every day. Each visit felt like reconnecting with a deeper part of myself, grounding me in the rich culture. T Nagar was the heartbeat of my childhood, shaping my identity in ways that I continue to carry with me today.
B Sudha, director, Dr Agarwal’s Group of Eye Hospitals
Madras then, Chennai now, is very dear to me. I have lived in Madras for the most part of my life. My memories are of the Marina beach and coming down Edward Elliotts Road (now Dr Radhakrishnan Salai) to Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital where I used to do eye exercises for short sight. Things have changed a lot and to me, Dr Agarwal’s moving from Dr Radhakrishnan Salai to a building shaped as an eye on Cathedral Road was very exciting. Madras has always been a conservative city with the right values. And I hope it continues to be so. My memories goes back to the museum theater to watch plays. Taking our dinner and having it on the Marina beach on moonlight nights is one of my happiest memories.
Indran Rajendran, poet and art critic
The introduction of multiple contexts for contemporary art with fast-changing cultural patterns and life styles establishes Chennai as an important art city in India. Chennai, as the first colonial city of British in India, is directly linked with the socio-economic factors that worked for the emergence of a modern expression of Indian art. The first Indian town ‘Black Town’ (later named George town) came into existence as a result of a migratory population of weavers, painters, dyers and wooden block makers of from places like Palacole and Petapoli known for their ‘Masulipatnam’ paintings. They brought with them the age old skills and understanding of Indian art traditions. They settled arround Fort St George built by the East India Company in 1640. When many of them were employed by the Company as mapmakers and draughtsmen, Colin Mackenzie recruited them in enterprise of amassing histories and oral traditions of South India. In 1702, 78 paintings were produced by an Indian artist for Niccolao Manucci, the Italian traveller and writer who was engaged in writing his Storio Do Mogor. When Madras slowly took over the position of cultural hub of South India, Dr Alexander Hunter chose the city for establishing a school of industrial art in May 1850. Later, it became a school of art and craft in a four-acre plot in Egmore where the present Government College of Fine Art stands. In 1929, when DP Roy Choudhury took charge as the first Indian principal of the Madras School of Arts and Crafts, the institution attracted students from across India. When KCS Paniker succeeded as the principal in 1957, he inspired a new generation of artists. Later, Cholamandal Artist Village and Lalit Kala Akademi Regional Centre were established in Chennai.
Dr Mohan Rajan, chairman & MD, Rajan Eye Care
My life — both personal and professional — is deeply intertwined with the vibrancy and ethos of this city. From my education at some of its premier institutions to my efforts in establishing a world-class eye care center, Madras has been at the heart of it all. I love the people here; they are incredibly warm and compassionate. Most are articulate and speak their minds, making relationships easier to form and nurture. I am a cricket aficionado. One of my earliest memories is the Test match at Chepauk in September 1982 between Sri Lanka and India. After the first innings, Sri Lanka, batting first, faced a deficit of 220 runs. Despite this, they continued to play aggressively, with Duleep Mendis standing out as the hero. In the first innings, he reached his century with a six. In the second innings, he charged down the pitch on 99 and sent the ball to the extra cover boundary for his second hundred of the match. Mendis went on to score 105, making him the only batsman to achieve identical three-figure scores in a Test. India was left with the challenging task of scoring 175 runs in 53 minutes and 20 mandatory overs. They managed to reach 135 for seven, and the match set a record for the highest aggregate of 1,441 runs in any Test played in India. Among many historical buildings, the Egmore Eye Hospital (officially known as the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology and Government Ophthalmic Hospital) holds a special place in my heart. Established in 1819, it is the second oldest eye hospital in the world and is where my father, Prof Dr N Rajan, retired as deputy superintendent.
GV Prakash, actor, musician
The first emotion or picture that comes to my mind when I think of Madras are the two beaches — Marina and Elliot’s. When I used to study in school, I used to often visit Sathyam Cinemas and the beach. It would be our go-to place to hang out. I pretty much know all the streets and roads of Chennai and we used to explore them often as much as possible. I fondly remember and cherish the time at Chettinad Vidyashram in RA Puram where I studied. The best thing about Chennai is that there is a space for every person who comes here. It is a very warm city which has made many people grow and accepted them. Even though I am a proper Chennai boy and my forefathers too were part of the city, everyone who comes here will be embraced by the city. No matter where you go, you still yearn to come back to Chennai. I feel at home here and the city has also given me a lot of experiences personally and professionally where I have derived and inspired tunes from. It has been an inspiration to me in every way possible.
Jayantilal Challani, MD, Challani Jewellers
Madras, a name that evokes nostalgia and magic, was the backdrop of my childhood adventures. Travelling from Central station to Safire Theatre, the vibrant energy of the city — with its tall trees, double-decker buses, and horse-drawn carts — captured my imagination. The transition from Madras to Chennai represents a shift in the city’s vision, adaptability, and enduring significance. The city has grown into a major hub with robust connectivity through road, rail, air, and sea. The international airport and seaport, alongside its renowned educational and medical institutions, have made Chennai a sought-after destination. The city embraces a spectrum of cultural practices, from traditional music and dance to contemporary fast foods and high-rise buildings. The economic transformation of Chennai is driven by diverse industries including computer software and hardware, electronics, biotechnology, tourism, and transport equipment. Significant landmarks such as Valluvar Kottam, Santhome Basilica, Connemara Library, Government Museum, and Theosophical Society stand testament to the city’s historical and cultural heritage. What I cherish most about Chennai is its rich culture, diverse temples, delectable food, and the harmonious blend of tradition and modernity. Looking ahead, Chennai’s future appears promising, with anticipated growth in economic development, infrastructure, and smart city initiatives. However, challenges such as managing urban population growth, housing, transportation, and vulnerability to climate change must be addressed. If I could change one thing, it would be to restore Chennai’s green cover that’s been lost due to urban development.
Gouri Kishan, actor
Although I’m not originally from Madras, it has always been my home. Having spent my entire childhood and young adult life here, the familiarity I feel with the city is unmatched. Being a woman, I feel quite safe here as compared to other cities. I used to take public transport to commute back from school, and one of my strongest memories of Chennai is getting down at our favourite spots and enjoying goli soda, kaalaan, and ice golas. What I like about Chennai are the autos, the scorching sun (laughs), the delicious food, and the hustle and bustle of the city. It was quite distressing to see the whole city drowning in the floods. Although I was safe and not affected by the floods, the sheer helplessness you feel when you hear that many others have not been fortunate enough, was quite distressing.
Vikram Cotah, CEO, GRT Hotels
My connection with Chennai runs deep, tracing back several generations. My great-grandfather, Buchi Babu Naidu, built our family home, Luz House, in Triplicane. His father served as the Dubash, or interpreter, for the East India Company during the British Raj. Buchi Babu Naidu is often hailed as the Father of Madras Cricket, a title that fills me with immense pride every time I hear it. His love for the game laid the foundation for cricket in Madras, and his influence still echoes in the city’s cricketing culture. My grandfather, Ramaswamy Naidu represented the country in Davis Cup. As I grew up in this environment, listening to the stories, I watched Madras transform into Chennai in 1996. The streets of Triplicane, the cricket grounds where my great-grandfather played, and the heritage of Luz House — all these are not just memories but living parts of who I am. There’s a deep sense of nostalgia and pride that fills me when I think of how our family’s story is so intricately woven into the history of this city. As Chennai continues to grow and evolve, I hold onto the legacy of old Madras with pride, knowing that my roots here run deep, and my family’s contributions have helped shape the city into what it is today. Growing up in Adyar, our home in Gandhi Nagar, surrounded by nearly 30 mango and coconut trees, felt like a lush haven far removed from the noise and bustle of the city. The Adyar River and Estuary added a touch of serenity. One of my fondest memories from that time is visiting the Aavin Milk Bar, where I’d enjoy a pal-ice. The memories of that quieter time, when life was slower and the city felt like a close-knit community, still linger. What I love most about Chennai is the way it holds onto its rich cultural heritage while embracing the future, creating a unique blend that feels both comforting and dynamic, like a city that’s always welcoming you home. Chennai has always been a bit quiet after dark, but I dream of a city that stays alive well into the night — a place where you can go out and enjoy live music, late-night cafés, and vibrant street scenes.
RJ Balaji, actor/commentator
People usually say Madras is never someone’s native place and that every one traces their roots elsewhere. I disagree. Madras is in my muscle memory; it will play an intrinsic role in anything I do. I have memories of no other city nearly as much as I have of Madras — there isn’t a region I haven’t lived in, a road I haven’t driven on, or a list of things to try out that I wouldn’t have ticked off. One of these days, I was driving around the city on my bike with my son. He was surprised that everywhere we went, I knew a shortcut to the main roads. I’ve driven around every part of the city, first on my bicycle, then on my bike and car. If there’s one thing that the city denotes to me, it is fearlessness. A ‘nobody’ can come here and become an ‘anybody’. The city allows people to experiment, make mistakes, and explore. A person with fifty rupees can survive here, as can a person with five lakh rupees. If I don’t dread failure and uncertainty in life today, it’s because of the city and what it has taught me.
Keerthi Pandian, actor
I was born in Adyar and did my schooling and graduation in Chennai. All my life, I have lived near Marina Beach on RK Salai. So, the beach defines my childhood, along with the Nilgiris Supermarket. My parents used to purchase groceries at Nilgiris, and I used to love accompanying them to pick up some knick-knacks from the snack section. Now, as a grown-up, I am always trying to find a store that is as convenient as Nilgiris was back in the day. Today, many department stores have come up, including organic and gourmet shops, which is a big positive. But we have to split our purchases across these stores to get everything we want. I wish I still had a one-stop shop to do all my shopping. I am all for the development of the city, especially in terms of public transportation. But during this period of construction, commuting has become quite a hurdle. Prime roads, like the road that takes us from Gemini to Harrington Road, have been converted into one-way roads. Many other such locations have had such geographical changes, like Kapaleeshwarar Temple, which was very close to home during my childhood, has become difficult to access because of the diversions. I understand this is for development, so I wish it could be upgraded a little faster so we can all be back on the roads again.
R Kalathinathan, general manager, Ambica Empire
Having lived in Chennai for over 35 years, I’ve witnessed the city’s evolution firsthand. Its expansion also includes significant film and manufacturing hubs, reflecting its growing economic prowess. Chennai’s rich cultural heritage remains a cornerstone of its identity. The city’s evolution into an economic hub is driven by its prominent automobile industry, earning it the nickname ‘Detroit of India’, and its burgeoning IT and manufacturing sectors. Among my favourite aspects is its street food — particularly the biryani in Triplicane and the variety of snacks available at Marina Beach. One significant change I’d advocate for is the cleaning and preservation of the Cooum River. Chennai’s charm lies in its beaches, bustling markets, and a unique sunrise over the sea — a memory etched deeply in my heart.
L Ramakrishnan, public health professional
I have been in Madras for the last 20 years and have revised my opinion of it, somewhat. While it is still largely conservative, the government and its policies are increasingly inclusive. This has created spaces for marginalised groups like LGBTQIA+ community to be more visible and assert their rights. It is the first state in the country where the government, with directions from the High Court, is developing a comprehensive policy for LGBTQIA+ rights and protections, covering a range of domains from education and healthcare to preventing police harassment.
