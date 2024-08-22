Tenders not yet floated for data collection of reservoirs in spite of Rs 32-cr allocation

CHENNAI: Despite the state government’s allocation of Rs 32 crore to upgrade Chennai’s drinking water reservoirs with the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System (SCADA), the system is unlikely to be ready in time for this year’s monsoon as tenders are yet to be floated for the project.

SCADA is a software system designed to collect real-time data from remote locations to monitor and control equipment. The system uses sensors to track water storage levels and the position of reservoir gates. This data helps the Water Resources Department (WRD) make automated decisions towards flood control, such as adjusting gate position, releasing water during floods, holding water, and managing the drinking water supply.

The WRD had planned to implement this technology at Poondi and Red Hills reservoirs, and its canals. A senior WRD official told TNIE, “There are 22 shutters in Poondi and two in Red Hills. These will be equipped with the technology.

We plan to set up master control rooms in Tiruvallur and Chepauk in Chennai. Out of the Rs 32 crore allocated for the SCADA, the state government has assigned Rs 11 crore for buildings (control rooms). So, the tender must be prepared by the Public Works Department and the WRD.”

The state government has also instructed the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board to assist in preparing the tenders. “We are coordinating with these departments, and tenders are likely to be floated soon,” the official added. Regarding the purchase of equipment, another official said, “The technology consists of both hardware and software components.

Initially, we discussed procuring them from Australia. Now, we have decided to buy them within India. These are the main reasons for the delay in floating tenders.” He also confirmed that the work would not begin before the northeast monsoon.