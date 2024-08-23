Residents of Kannappar Thidal shelter resort to protest seeking free houses

CHENNAI: Over 100 residents of the corporation-run shelter at Kannappar Thidal, who have been staying there for over 20 years now, took to the streets on Thursday, demanding houses. They were detained briefly by the city police and let off later in the day. Residents whom TNIE spoke to said they had been awaiting house allotments for several years now.

As many as 128 families are lodged in the corporation shelter at present. One hall at the home has been divided into small compartments. They said the space available to each family is scant, and in some compartments, they can’t even stretch their legs. The families were originally pavement dwellers and were brought to the shelter in 2002.

Even the talks to allot them houses in the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) tenements at Moolakothalam had hit a roadblock. The allotment of houses included a beneficiary contribution component that worked out to around Rs 4 lakh per household.