Residents of Kannappar Thidal shelter resort to protest seeking free houses

CHENNAI: Over 100 residents of the corporation-run shelter at Kannappar Thidal, who have been staying there for over 20 years now, took to the streets on Thursday, demanding houses. They were detained briefly by the city police and let off later in the day. Residents whom TNIE spoke to said they had been awaiting house allotments for several years now.
As many as 128 families are lodged in the corporation shelter at present. One hall at the home has been divided into small compartments. They said the space available to each family is scant, and in some compartments, they can’t even stretch their legs. The families were originally pavement dwellers and were brought to the shelter in 2002.
Even the talks to allot them houses in the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) tenements at Moolakothalam had hit a roadblock. The allotment of houses included a beneficiary contribution component that worked out to around Rs 4 lakh per household.
“We have submitted various petitions over these years but no action has been taken. We will not be able to pay the amount that they are asking for as a contribution from our side. It will become a huge burden on the families,” said D Selvam, a resident. Most residents are daily wagers, who work as loadmen at construction sites or as domestic help.
Corporation officials told TNIE that two rounds of discussions were held with the residents following the monsoon rains last year. “They had initially agreed to pay the beneficiary contribution after we promised to facilitate bank loans for them. But, when the bank staff attempted to set up camps for issuing the loans on Thursday, the residents resorted to a protest demanding free houses,” a senior official said.
The families have submitted a petition for free houses to corporation officials. “Whether or not the beneficiary contribution can be waived off is a policy decision that should be taken by the state government,” another official said.