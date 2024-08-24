980 CCTV cameras to be installed at 245 schools in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has decided to install 980 CCTV cameras across 245 school campuses in the city. The project, costing Rs 6.61 crore, will equip each campus with four cameras, which will be monitored by the school’s headmaster or headmistress.

The system integrator will be provided with API details to integrate the footage with the GCC’s integrated command and control centre.

An official said video feeds will be stored for a minimum of 30 days and connected to a network video recorder unit.

The GCC has called for tenders for the installation, with the last date for e-submission of bid documents and online payment of the earnest money deposit set for August 29.