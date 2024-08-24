Ready, set, go on a reading relay

CHENNAI: I recently heard this question: “If you were to be stranded on an island, what is the book that you would like to be stranded with?” It kept me thinking for a while and I ended up with my answer after careful consideration — self-help books. The reason is simple. These books will help me stay motivated to find a way out, guide me to overcome challenges there and provide insights on dealing with the situation.

While this was my answer, Ananthi Iyappan, booktuber, podcaster, and speaker, chose the classics. She was in conversation with writer-historian Sriram V, at an event, ‘A YouTube

Channel for Books’. The programme was held in the city on Tuesday by Madras Musings, a newspaper, and the Madras Book Club, to celebrate the 385th anniversary of the city, the then Madras.

A full circle

From being a radio jockey to becoming the founder of 'The Book Show', a YouTube channel, Ananthi took the 70-odd seated audience through her journey. "Beginning my career as an RJ, I was talking and talking for a long time. Then, I did not know what to talk about anymore. It was a completely different experience for me because at that time I was also interviewing people who spoke of cancer or memory cards," she pointed out.

She was intrigued by these chats and wanted to have as much information as possible to share with people. Ananthi shared, “That is when my curiosity in reading peaked and I fell into novels, reading, and readers. A few of my first books were ‘Secret’, ‘The Power of Your Subconscious Mind’ and ‘Sapiens’.”

In 2019, Ananthi started her channel, to take fellow book lovers on a book reading ride. “I am able to bring an audience and guide them in picking up their next book. Before that, you can probably watch the video because I am giving you a gist of it,” she added.

After a hiatus during the Covid lockdown, she has been consistently posting 12 videos a month since 2021. “The journey began there and today, people who watch my show have read a lot, or have lived a life worth a read,”she said. In a chat with CE, later at the event, Ananthi suggested tips and recommendations for beginners embarking on their reading journey.