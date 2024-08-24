Three more held in Armstrong’s murder case

CHENNAI: Three persons detained on Thursday in connection with the killing of former BSP state president K Armstrong were formally arrested and sent to judicial custody on Friday. The total number of arrests has risen to 27.

Police said Rajesh, Kumaran and Gopi procured country-made bombs and gave them to Hariharan, a lawyer arrested earlier. The bombs were handed over to Arul, another lawyer, who was arrested within hours after the murder.

The bombs were intended to be used if Armstrong escaped his assailants. Two bombs were found at the murder scene and another three recovered from K Thiruvengadam (33) who was shot dead by police on July 14. On Friday, police picked up a man from the airport for interrogation but was later set free.