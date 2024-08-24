Through the eyes of a child

CHENNAI: Perhaps the most endearing thing when talking to people about their childhood memories is these little glimpses into the past. It’s almost like a curtain or a veil is pulled away and you get to see them as children without the masks and trappings of who they are today, the public persona, the seniority, the adulthood.

Anita Ratnam, the effervescent dancer and performer, says the same thing. “I think that for all of us, whatever the social media mythology projects about us, somewhere we want to go back to that unfettered innocence of childhood,” she says.

She remembers playing Parama Padam with the family, and shouting and screaming for the right number to fall on the dice, and groaning with despair when she went down a snake.

She also recalls her grandmother, who married at the tender age of 12 and used to play many games with her. Anita recollects that they would step back a little as her grandmother would play with such gusto and competitive spirit, it was almost like memories from a stolen childhood that she was trying to relive. Her cry of naan jeichitten or “I have won” was uttered with such delight that Anita remembers it with fondness even now. Perhaps the advantage of looking at childhood through the eyes of adulthood is that you see things with the wisdom of age, and yet realise that as a child you did understand these things at some level.

It was equally endearing to listen to MV Subbiah, former chairman of the Murugappa Group, talk about how he played Gilli Danda and marbles, and how his pockets were always full of marbles. He also remembers the game of Pallanguzhi. “My mother was excellent at Pallanguzhi. The mathematics and the counts...no one could beat my mother. She was a champion.” These endearing and nostalgic memories of childhood of the comfort of play and fond memories of parents and grandparents are what make these conversations so wonderful.

Timeri Murari, the popular author also remembers his childhood with great fondness, and how he spent all his pocket money on marbles. He reminisces about the fine collection that he had. “We had wonderful colours,” he says. “And at that time, there was such a huge collection, so we always kept looking for a more beautiful one. And when you were playing, you were trying to capture someone else’s marble or you lost your beautiful marble to a friend who was a better player than you.”