Shoddy probe, lapses result in acquittal of two in drug bust case in Chennai

CHENNAI: Procedural lapses and lack of evidence to back conspiracy charges have led to the acquittal of a techie and his friend who were accused of procuring and selling narcotic drugs like ecstasy, LSD, and cocaine. A city court earlier this week binned the charges by police that the techie had conspired with his friend in Jolarpet to sell the drugs after procuring them through the darknet.

Though the cops arrested one of the accused red-handed with the drugs at a bus stand, they did not produce any evidence to back their charge of conspiracy between the two to procure the drugs and sell them, the trial court said in its August 21 order acquitting them.

The case filed by cops attached to the SRMC police station was that on August 23, 2022, they arrested Arukumar (31) from the Mugalivakkam bus stand on the Porur-Guindy road, while in possession of nine LSD stamps, five ecstasy (MDMA) pills and 13.5g of cocaine. They took his voluntary confession which stated that his friend Navin (30) from Jolarpet had procured it through the darknet and gave it to him for money. Navin was arrested by the cops later.