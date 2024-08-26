An urgent call for community involvement in palliative care

CHENNAI : At least 10 million people in India require palliative care, yet only 4% currently receive it, noted Dr Rajagopal, the founder of Pallium India. Speaking at the second edition of the Keshav Desiraju Memorial Lecture, organised by the Cognizant Foundation in partnership with The Banyan at the Asian College of Journalism, Dr Rajagopal highlighted the implementation gaps in palliative care, despite its inclusion in the National Health Policy in 2017, the MBBS curriculum in 2019, and the BSc Nursing curriculum in 2021.

Saying that there was a need for greater community involvement to address these gaps, he suggested volunteers could play a crucial role in providing much-needed support. He said, “Every clinician should ensure to attend to the patient’s social and emotional suffering, as I deserve to have my suffering treated.”

He pointed out that the pain patients often report is merely the “tip of the iceberg,” with many underlying issues such as physical, social, emotional, financial, spiritual, and general well-being aspects, that doctors alone cannot address. He advocated for the involvement of community support, including volunteers, psychologists, and social workers, to meet these needs.