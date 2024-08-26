Chennai corporation's unfriendly online portal troubles differently-abled

CHENNAI: Unrecognisable Captcha text, hard to navigate selections, poor colour contrasts, unlabelled boxes are some of the many challenges faced by Persons with Disabilities while accessing Chennai Corporation’s online services. The civic body is expected to roll out the redesigned public grievance redressal (PGR) portal this week, and has also planned to reach out to PwDs to fill the gaps on challenges faced by them and how accessibility can be improved.

The corporation has three primary channels for the public to register their complaints – the online PGR portal, Namma Chennai app, and 1913 helpline. According to corporation officials, they are designed to be accessible to everyone, keeping in mind varying levels of education of users.

Users with visual impairments pointed out the need to label text boxes on the PGR portal to make navigation easier. They also pointed out that screen readers often identify CAPTCHA as unlabelled text, making it difficult to proceed without assistance. Services-such as registering for the citizen portal, resetting password or downloading birth certificates require CAPTCHA verification. They suggested alternatives, such as OTP or “I’m not a robot” option or an audio play feature.

“While some features are accessible on the Namma Chennai app, others are not available on the website, and vice versa. For instance, when I tried to download my daughter’s birth certificate from the website, there was an in-built CAPTCHA that my screen reader could not recognise. When I tried the app, the date selection, which is done through three combo boxes on the website, is instead presented in a calendar format.

A simple date entry option would have been more accessible. The calendar-type date selection also affects the community hall booking process,” said R Raja, Thaaikarangal Trust founder, who also has visual impairments. Hearing and speech-impaired individuals have requested a video grievance service with a sign language interpreter.