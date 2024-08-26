Chennai metropolitan development authority yet to get details of Pallikaranai marshland

CHENNAI: Conservation of the Pallikaranai swamp area, which was declared a Ramsar site in July 2022, has encountered a setback due to the lack of information on the boundaries of the site or the influence zone. Without the boundary details, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) is unable to make appropriate changes with regard to the swamp to the second masterplan.

Even two years after Ramsar site declaration, the Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority has not yet shared details about the boundary and survey numbers of the area with CMDA. The National Green Tribunal Southern Bench had directed CMDA to coordinate with the state wetland authority before granting approval for buildings within marshlands, Ramsar sites or within its influence zone, even if the area is a patta land.

Sources said CMDA is maintaining that in the absence of details on the survey numbers covered under Ramsar site and the width of influence zone around the Pallikaranai swamp area along with the guidelines for permitting developments, it is not in a position to effect any changes to the second masterplan.

A state wetland authority official told TNIE that the process of collecting the survey numbers along with ownership details of both public and private agencies has begun and it will be submitted to CMDA soon. Sources indicated that CMDA is likely to incorporate the guidelines and influence zone around Pallikaranai swamp in consultation with the state wetland authority in the third masterplan which is being prepared.

The marshland is one of Chennai’s last natural wetlands and serves as an aquatic buffer draining 250 sq.km through Okkiyam Madavu and Kovalam Creek into the Bay of Bengal.