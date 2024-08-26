Frames of acts and plays

CHENNAI : From movies like Varanam Aayiram (2008) to Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee (2022), Tamil movies have portrayed Madras through iconic structures like Central Station, LIC building, Spencer Plaza, and the Marina Beach. While what we saw in the movies are studio setups now, it was a reality in the 50s. Wanting to see these famed spots with his own eyes, Ramamurthy came to Madras.

Since then, Madras has transformed into Chennai; the streets, art, education, politics, flora and fauna, and gatherings, have also shifted. To celebrate the city in its raw, pure, and authentic form, Madras Musings, a newspaper, has been conducting a series of events — one among them was, ‘Memories of Stage’, a conversation led by Karthik Bhatt, CA, and a theatre artiste, where ‘Kathadi’ Ramamurthy recalls his time in the city with various drama troupes and the growth of theatre with technology.

A boy to an actor

Introducing the octogenarian to the audience, Karthik stressed, “Seven decades, 7,500 stage shows in India and abroad, 70 films, and more than 60 serials — the work he has done is mind-boggling.” Ramamurthy came to Madras from Kumbakkonam in 1953 on his uncle N Ragunath Iyer’s suggestion to pursue higher education here.

With no big dreams or anticipation towards life in the city, Ramamurthy got admitted to Loyola College. “I gave one aana to rickshaw annas and held on to the railings to reach college from Sterling Road bus stop,” he recalled. This continued for three months, then Ramamurthy shifted to Vivekananda College to pursue B.Com. “The college’s principal, N Sundaram Iyer, was also a film distributor. He encouraged students towards acting,” he shared.