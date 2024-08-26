NGOs demand safe workplace for women in Chennai

CHENNAI: As many as 13 NGOs, including Arappor, CCAG, and Pennurimai Iyakkam, led by the Voice of People, held a campaign on Sunday, demanding the government to take immediate action to ensure women’s safety at workplace. The protest followed recent sexual assaults in Krishnagiri, Maharashtra, and Kolkata, which were described as a contributing factor to “cultural pandemic” against women in India.

Their demands include ensuring the establishment and proper functioning of Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs) in all workplaces, setting up and activating local committees, auditing ICC annual reports, providing gender sensitisation training, and creating an exclusive helpline for working women.

The petition will be submitted to Chief Minister M K Stalin urging the need for stronger enforcement of women’s safety laws, said a protester.