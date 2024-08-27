Stalin launches Rs 115 crore projects to develop parts of north Chennai

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin laid the foundation stone for six new projects under the Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam at an estimated cost of Rs 115.58 crore, in Villivakkam on Monday.

He also inaugurated completed projects worth Rs 5.22 crore, including the Regional Deputy Commissioner’s office in Kolathur, modern laundry facility at Ayanavaram, and ration shops among others.

Stalin had announced the allocation of Rs 4,378 crore for 219 projects as part of Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam on March 14. The projects include the Kolathur Ornamental Fish Trade Centre to be built on 3.93 acres in Sivasakthi Colony.

The 1.25 lakh square feet facility will house 188 shops, spread across three floors, along with office space and parking for two-wheelers and four-wheelers. A community hall will be constructed in Moolakothalam, near Royapuram, at a cost of Rs 14.31 crore.

A modern ‘dhobi khana’ with 60 rooms and facilities for washing, drying and ironing with parking facility will be established on 1.04 acres on Conron Smith Road near Purasawalkam. Works will be carried out on Puzhal, Retteri and Kolathur lakes, at a combined cost of Rs 36.34 crore.