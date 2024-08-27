Water resource dept mulls linking of rivers to tackle flood, sea intrusion in Chennai

CHENNAI: In an effort to tackle flood risks and curb seawater intrusion, the Water Resources Department is evaluating the feasibility of linking the Kosasthalaiyar and Arani rivers. The report is expected to be finalised within the next few months. Subsequently, the WRD, in collaboration with the Central Water Commission, will take steps towards the river-linking project.

A senior official said, “We are conducting these feasibility studies with financial backing from the Japan International Cooperation Agency. The objective is to manage floodwaters effectively by channelling them across river basins on the city’s outskirts. This will also help in boosting groundwater level in Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts.” The WRD has also put forward a proposal to build canals near Panchetti and Pudhuvayal villages in Tiruvallur district to facilitate the interconnection of rivers, he added.

Elaborating on the linking channel, another official said, “The primary linking channel could be established at Tamaraipakkam anicut, which would help drain excess water and minimize seawater intrusion. Plans are under way to construct check dams at the confluence points of the river and the link channel to recharge groundwater. The channel, if built with a minimum width of 20 metres, will be able to store up to 11 million cubic feet of water.”

This river-linking initiative is one of the key projects recommended by the Tirupugazh Committee. Furthermore, the WRD has been actively working on removing encroachments from riverbeds as part of its broader strategy, the official said.