All set for pickleball league

CHENNAI: Over the past couple of years, pickleball has become one of the fastest-growing sports in the world. Often explained as a hybrid of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, the sport is played on a badminton-sized court with a lowered net by players from all age groups. From school kids to retired professionals, people are taking to pickleball for various reasons and the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) is doing their bidding in promoting the sport, especially with the possibility of pickleball being included in the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.

The latest buzz in the sport is the emergence of the World Pickleball League (WPBL). Owned by Natekar Sports and Gaming, WPBL is officially recognised by the AIPA and the owners have been given the green light by the national governing body to conduct the league.

The inaugural season of the league that is aiming to have six franchises is expected to happen in Mumbai from early next year. Last week, at an event in Mumbai, the WPBL announced that the team based out of Chennai will be owned by actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Samantha, much like many others, was fascinated by the rampant rise of the sport and it caught her attention. “One minute, I’m reading about it, and in another, it’s everywhere and everyone is playing it!” Samantha said, responding to this daily’s queries. “I myself am a recent adopter of pickleball, and I highly recommend it to anyone on the fence. I can speak from experience when I say that pickleball is accessible, inclusive, and engaging for all ages. Even though I have not played competitive sports growing up, I have always been an enthusiastic supporter of multiple sports, and am full of admiration for what professional athletes pull off,” she added.

Gaurav Natekar, founder and CEO of WPBL, said that the ease of learning and simplicity of the sport is one of the key reasons for the rise in interest. While appreciating the work done by AIPA, Natekar felt that the Indians who went abroad and liked the sport came back home and started spreading the word and playing the same.