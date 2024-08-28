Easy-peasy

CHENNAI: Imagine coming home after a long day, feeling too tired to cook, but craving a tasty meal. This is when no-cook recipes come to the rescue. With simple ingredients and minimal preparation, no-cook meals are a lifesaver for many people, especially when turning on the stove or oven seems like a daunting task or when you don’t want to deal with the heat of the kitchen at all.

On such days, maybe you can toss together a salad with crisp veggies and zesty dressing, a hearty wrap, a satisfying sandwich with flavourful fillings or even a delightful smoothie. With a bowl and some ingredients, you can prep a meal in no time.

Offering quick and easy solutions isn’t the only perks of no-cook meals, they also save time and reduce cleanup, making it ideal for those who want to avoid spending too much time in the kitchen. They let you enjoy the ease of quick preparation while still savouring a wholesome and enjoyable meal.

So, next time you’re feeling too tired or just want a break from cooking, remember that a world of easy and tasty options is at your fingertips — no heat required.

Paneer cold sandwich

INGREDIENTS

Grated paneer (Indian cottage cheese): 150 g

Shredded cabbage: 1/2 cup

Grated carrots: 1/4 cup

Bell pepper, chopped: 1/2 cup

Tomato, chopped: 1/4 cup

Onion, chopped: 3 tbsp

Greek yoghurt / Plain yogurt: 4 tbsp

Salt and pepper to taste

Multigrain bread or any wheat bread of your choice: 6 thin slices

METHOD

In a bowl, except bread, add the rest of the ingredients and give a good mix. Take thin sliced multigrain bread and spread 2 to 3 tablespoons of prepared sandwich mix, then top it with another slice of bread. Then repeat the same process with another bread slice and press gently with your hand. Cut and serve the cold sandwich immediately.

Rasmalai cheesecake

INGREDIENTS

Whipping cream: 150 g

Cream cheese: 275 g

Icing sugar: 40 g

Arrowroot biscuit crushed: 100 g

Butter: 30 g

Rasmalai: 10-12. You can increase the number of rasmalai according to your preference