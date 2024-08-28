Elderly man mowed down by cow in Chennai; fractures leg, hip

CHENNAI: A 60-year-old man fractured his leg when a cow attacked him as he went to dump garbage near his house at Korukkupet on Monday night. The RK Nagar police have registered a case and an inquiry is underway to trace the owner of the cow.

According to the police, Sekar suffered severe injuries as the cow attacked him. Hearing his screams, passersby rushed to his aid. He was rushed to a government hospital where he is under treatment. A police source said that Sekar suffered hip injuries apart from the fracture. His condition is stable, the source said.

In October last year, 80-year-old Sundram with speech disabilities died at the hospital after a cow attacked him in Triplicane. The owner of the cow was booked. In another incident, a three-year-old died when the bike on which he was travelling hit a cow that suddenly jumped in front of the vehicle near Tambaram last August.