Rare wing surgery performed on Rosy Pelican in Chennai's Vandalur Zoo

CHENNAI: A rosy pelican at an aquatic aviary has made a remarkable recovery after undergoing a complex and rare surgery to repair a broken wing. The bird was initially observed with a drooping wing, prompting a thorough examination. Vets at Arignar Anna Zoological Park, popularly known as Vandalur Zoo, diagnosed a complete and compound fracture of the left humerus, the bone that connects the wing to the body and supports its weight.

Repairing a humerus fracture in a heavy bird like the pelican, weighing around 6 kg, is a challenging task. Bird bones, especially in larger species, are thinner compared to those of mammals and reptiles, making surgery more complex. Despite these challenges, the veterinary team led by assistant surgeon K Sridhar opted for an internal fixation surgery using a modified rush pinning technique. This method involved carefully inserting pins into the bone under general anaesthesia, along with applying a special collagen sheath to aid healing.

Zoo authorities told TNIE that the fracture was observed around 4 months back. Although optimal conditions are provided, such injuries tend to happen.

Sridhar told TNIE: "I could not find any reference internationally of people conducting such surgery on Rosy Pelican with a successful outcome. There were no scientific reports to draw confidence from. So, that made our job more difficult, but we are happy that the surgery was conducted successfully and the bird made a full recovery."