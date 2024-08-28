Soon, book a parking slot in Chennai before stepping out

CHENNAI: Come weekends, Chennaites will be seen scrambling for vacant spots to park their vehicles in the city. This, quite often, results in road congestion and even traffic jams. To help motorists easily find a parking spot before they even step out of their homes, Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) is planning to launch an app to book slots.

CUMTA special officer I Jayakumar told TNIE that the app is under development and would be available in two months. This would allow vehicle owners to book parking slots and also intimate them 10 minutes prior to expiry of their parking time.

The app would be part of the new parking norms which will be introduced in Anna Nagar once the state rolls out a parking policy. “The final draft of the parking policy is ready and the policy is likely to be rolled out within a month. We will be implementing parking management in phases,” said Jayakumar.