Chennai: Ancient Siva temple in a picturesque locale

CHENNAI: Thiruvadisoolam, a village near Chengalpattu, has an ancient temple for Siva worshipped as Idiachuranathar. This temple is one of the Padal Petra Sthalams or temples venerated in the Tamil verses of the Nayanmars (important devotees of God Siva) and the twenty-seventh Padal Petra Sthalam in Tondainadu (northern part of the ancient Tamil country). Thirugnanasambandar, the well-known Nayanmar came here in the 7th century CE, after visiting the Siva temple in Thirukazhukundram, about 20 km away. God Siva, in the form of a shepherd is said to have offered Thirugnanasambandar buttermilk when he was resting and told him there was a Siva Linga near this place and disappeared. The pond near which Siva gave darshan to his devotee is called Katchi Kulam and is situated at a short distance from the Idaichuranathar temple.

The inscriptions here mention that Thiruvadisoolam was originally called Thiruvidaichuram and that the presiding deity, now worshipped as Idaichuranathar and also as Gnanapurishwarar, was once known as Thiruvidaichuramudaiyar and Thiruvidaichuramudaiya Nayanar. Thiruvidaichuram was situated in the ancient territorial subdivision called Valla Nadu in Kalattur Kottam which was in Jayamkonda Cholapuram.

The main five-tier gopuram, on the north side through which devotees enter the temple, has many carvings of the Vijayanagara style, including the royal emblem of this dynasty. The spacious outer prakaram (enclosure) has a sanctum for Ganesha facing the entrance, and other small shrines such as Brahmandeshwarar (Siva), Brahmandeshwari (Parvati) and Muruga with consorts, Valli and Devayanai.

The main entrance is on the east side as the dwajastambham (flag-post), bali-pitham and Nandi are on this side, but at present, an entrance on the north side, close to the gopuram is being used. On entering, there is a large mandapam that leads straight to the south-facing sanctum for Goddess Parvati who is worshipped here as Imaya Madakodi Amman and Govardhanambal. According to inscriptions here, the ancient name of this deity was Thirukamakottam Udaiya Periya Nachiyar. According to the Sthala Puranam or traditional story of this temple, a cowherd found one of his cows pouring milk at a particular place every day. When the villagers dug up that spot, they found a Siva Lingam. Later, a temple was constructed in that place. That is why the Goddess is called Govardhanambal as ‘go’ is ‘cow’ in Samskrit.